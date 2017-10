In 2014, Steve and Courtney Adcock decided to get serious about their savings. They cut back on their day-to-day expenses, downsized and started setting aside 70 percent of their combined income.

In December 2016, Steve left his career in information technology at age 35. Courtney, 32, joined him in early retirement in April 2017.

But, to be clear, "just saving money doesn't get you rich," Steve tells CNBC Make It. Nor does it necessarily enable early retirement.