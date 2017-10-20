Here’s how much it costs to buy a home in America's 10 hottest 'hipster' neighborhoods

If you're looking for a home in a cool neighborhood, you may be in luck: It might be more affordable than you think.

Real estate website Realtor.com, along with consumer-review site Yelp, conducted a survey to find the hottest "hipster" neighborhoods in the United States. It identifies the most in-demand housing markets with the highest concentrations of cool, indie stores.

"Yelp data shows that mentions of 'hipster' occur across a wide range of businesses, from music venues and dive bars, to restaurants, barbers and vinyl record shops," the survey says. And "while some cities and ZIP codes, like Seattle, may be more recognizable as traditional hipster havens," others are more "under-the-radar" and not in the priciest big cities.

