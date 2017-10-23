36-year-old retiree shares his No. 1 money saving tip

In December 2016, Steve Adcock left his career in information technology at age 35. His wife, Courtney, joined him in early retirement in April 2017.
Adcock, now 36, is the first to tell you that saving money doesn't get you rich — and it isn't "the magic sauce to early retirement" — but it still helps. He and Courtney set aside up to 70 percent of their combined income, which ranged from $200,000 to $230,000 a year.
If you want to bank half your income or more, start the way the Adcocks did: Track your spending.