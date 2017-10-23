36-year-old retiree shares his No. 1 money saving tip

"We know exactly what we bring in and exactly what we spend — and on what," writes Adcock, who wasn't always thrifty and only saved "the bare minimum" in his 20s. "Knowing where our money goes is critical to maximizing our savings and pinpointing where we could probably cut back."

They prefer using an Excel spreadsheet, but sites like Personal Capital, Mint and You Need a Budget will keep track of your purchases for you.

They're far from the only early retirees who track their spending. The strategy worked for Justin and Kaisorn McCurry, for example, who banked more than $1 million in a decade to retire in their 30s.

"You have to know what you are spending before you can plan your retirement budget," says Justin. Plus, "knowing how you spend lets you determine whether you get value for your dollars, and where you might be able to focus efforts to reduce expenses further."