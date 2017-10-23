Happy Father's Day!My dad in Army in communist Yugoslavia-we never appreciate sacrifice parents make when we're young pic.twitter.com/T3gi48mNA8

For his father, that hell began in Croatia, formerly Yugoslavia, where he was persecuted for speaking against Communism.

"My dad was thrown in jail 23 times," Herjavec says on "Shark Tank."

When Herjavec was 8, his dad escaped from jail and rushed the family to Canada, where they arrived with only $20 and a suitcase to call their own. And, life in a new country wasn't easy.

"My dad was a factory worker. When we came here, he worked in a factory and swept floors," Herjavec says during a 2012 episode of 'Shark Tank.' "People made fun of him, because he wasn't American. They called him all kinds of names, and it hurt him deeply."

To get to work, his father would walk two miles each way to the factory in order to save bus fare. At times, Herjavec was embarrassed of his dad and the family's poverty.

"He was poor, he was rough around the edges and I just didn't want to be like that," Herjavec tells Inc. "When I was growing up, I was really embarrassed of him."

But the sit down as a 21-year-old changed his outlook, and taught him a lesson about seizing opportunities.

"Now, I realize the sacrifice that he went through, in order to give me this opportunity," Herjavec explains to Inc. "I had this incredible sense of desperation that if I didn't do something with my life, all the sacrifice wasn't worth it."

He went on to get a job at IBM, and fell in love with technology. Now, his cybersecurity business has nearly 300 employees, according to Fortune. And still, that lesson from his dad continues to motivate him.

"People have said 'How do you work so hard? You only sleep three hours a day!'" Herjavec says on "Shark Tank." "Anything I do in my lifetime will never be as hard as what that man went through."

