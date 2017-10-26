This replica 'Gone in 60 seconds' Mustang costs $270,000

Fusion Luxury Motors, a high-end car dealership in Los Angeles, is giving busted up 1967 and 1968 Ford Mustangs a Hollywood makeover worth more than a quarter million bucks. It's a bumper-to-bumper transformation that turns the junk cars into officially licensed replicas of "Eleanor," the famous Mustang that steals the show in the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" with Nicolas Cage.
Once reinvented, the rides retail for a whopping $270,000, as featured on CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich." Fusion owner Yoel Wazana says his team has already sold 12 of them.
What do you get for that price? Let's take a look:
For those with a need for speed, the super-charged 750 horsepower engine can be injected with nitrous oxide, which makes it even more powerful.
The car's color scheme can be customized – pepper grey with black stripes (just like the movie version), red and white or matte black. The transmission, wheels and other interior and exterior details can also be chosen to order. Wazana says that Fusion builds all of the car components in house.
"It's very, very similar to the movie car," says Wazana, who fell in love with the vintage classic as soon as he saw it. "The only difference is that it has more modern amenities," he tells "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."
But if you want one of these unique rides, get in line — the current wait list is about a year long. "It takes us about 2,000 man hours to build one," Wazana says.
Fusion Luxury Motors isn't just a one-trick pony. In addition to the Mustang "Eleanor" replicas, the dealership sells a $700,000 tank used in the film "RoboCop" and a 1953 Ferrari 250 Europa worth $2.5 million.
The dealership also attracts a celebrity crowd: Khloe Kardashian and boxing champ Floyd Mayweather have each been spotted there recently.
