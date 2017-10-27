Where are dreams fulfilled for tech talent? Companies including SpaceX, Google, Tesla, Netflix, Slack and Facebook rank highly, according to a survey conducted by job website, Hired.

For the survey, released Thursday, 2,349 software engineers, product managers, designers, and data scientists were interviewed between Aug. 8 and Aug. 24. Respondents were asked how they would feel about working at the tech companies in their geographical region that have been recently been hiring. Hired counted the percentage of respondents in each area who responded they "would love to work for this company" or "would like to work for this company."

In tech's mecca, the San Francisco bay area, 84 percent of surveyed tech talent would "love" or "like to work for" Google. And 73 percent said the same about Facebook.

And there were other high scores.

In Los Angeles, where SpaceX is headquartered, 85 percent of survey respondents said they would love or like to work for Elon Musk's space company.

In Toronto, 83 percent of tech talent would love or like to work for the e-commerce platform Shopify.

The chart below shows the top 10 companies with the highest brand positivity score, as determined by the percentage of local tech workers who would love or like to work at the company.