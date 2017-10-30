Are you actually middle-class? This calculator will tell you

No one seems to be able to agree on the definition of "the middle class." 70 percent of Americans consider themselves middle-class but only 50 percent are, according to data from Northwestern Mutual and the Pew Research Center.

When discussing the proposed "middle-class tax cuts," GOP Senator Rob Portman was pressed to define what middle class meant in Ohio and said, "About 150 grand for a family."

Some even say that "millionaire is the new middle-class."

Pew Research Center took a stab at defining class in a 2016 report, noting that "the income it takes to be middle-income varies by household size, with smaller households requiring less to support the same lifestyle as larger households." By its definition, a household of three would have to earn between $42,000 and $125,000 to qualify as middle-class.

If you're unsure of your class status, you're not alone. As the Washington Post reports, a lot of people "feel middle-class, but they aren't sure what it means."