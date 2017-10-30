VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Are you actually middle-class? This calculator will tell you

Think you're middle class? You might be wrong
Think you're middle class? You might be wrong   

No one seems to be able to agree on the definition of "the middle class." 70 percent of Americans consider themselves middle-class but only 50 percent are, according to data from Northwestern Mutual and the Pew Research Center.

When discussing the proposed "middle-class tax cuts," GOP Senator Rob Portman was pressed to define what middle class meant in Ohio and said, "About 150 grand for a family."

Some even say that "millionaire is the new middle-class."

Pew Research Center took a stab at defining class in a 2016 report, noting that "the income it takes to be middle-income varies by household size, with smaller households requiring less to support the same lifestyle as larger households." By its definition, a household of three would have to earn between $42,000 and $125,000 to qualify as middle-class.

If you're unsure of your class status, you're not alone. As the Washington Post reports, a lot of people "feel middle-class, but they aren't sure what it means."

Richard Reeves: Class segregation is endangering the American dream
Richard Reeves: The American dream is in danger   

The Post created a calculator to help you figure out whether you're middle class or not. If you enter your household income and county, the calculator tells you whether you fall below, in or above the middle class in your county and of households nationally.

It defines middle class as "American households with incomes that fall between the 30th percentile mark and the 80th percentile mark."

Where you live matters, the Post notes, since median income varies drastically by city. In Newton, Mass., for example, the median income is $122,100. In Washington, D.C., it's $70,800, and in Flint, Mich., it's $24,900.

It's worth noting that income is just one part of class — it can also be defined by net worth, education and occupation — and to some degree, "middle-class" seems to be a state of mind.

Still, if you'd like to know if you're technically middle-class, get one answer from the Post's calculator.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: No one can agree what 'middle class' means, and it might matter now more than ever

This mindset is what separates the middle class from the millionaire class
This mindset is what separates the middle class from the millionaire class   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...