The BMW Z8 Steve Jobs owned is going up for sale

You can own the same BMW Z8 convertible the late, iconic entrepreneur and Apple CEO Steve Jobs owned.

It will come at a price, though. Sotheby's, the auction house where the car will be sold, expects Jobs' wheels to go for between $300,000 and $400,000. The BMW will go up for auction on Dec. 6 in New York City.

Jobs, who was famously obsessed with making technology products beautiful and intuitive, unsurprisingly bought a famously elegant convertible.

"Widely considered by many to be one of the most attractive, yet innovative cars of the 2000s, it quickly became a bona-fide modern collectable," Sotheby's says of the BMW Z8.

Jobs liked German manufacturing and design — he also owned a Mercedes-Benz SLs and BMW motorcycles, according to Sotheby's.