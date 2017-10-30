"It may seem awkward but that's why you practice in front of the mirror or record yourself," he says. "It's like being a good actor. It may be really good for some people, who understand lighting and cameras, someone who can emotionally get across emotionally through video."

Balio also suggests finding the staffer most likely to review the recordings, printing out a picture of their headshot from Linkedin, and positioning their picture near the webcam. "It becomes much more humanized because you're looking at someone instead of looking directly at the camera."

Prepare as if it were a live interview — research the company, dress appropriately — and be sure to follow instructions to avoid technological difficulties.

"Younger generations had more problems with the technology than older ones," said Imo Udom, co-founder and CEO of video interview platform Wepow. "Older demographics who were not familiar with the technology actually looked at the instructions, followed them."

Above all else, experts suggest practice. "You can't just flip open your laptop and expect to do a great job," said Bailo. "You really need to think like a Hollywood producer."