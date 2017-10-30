How Kate Hudson turned her passion into a successful business bringing in millions

Stefanie Keenan | Getty Images
In addition to appearing in much of the brand's women athleisure advertising, Hudson says she is always involved in the design of the clothing because she loves that side of product development as well.
It hasn't always been a smooth road though: a 2015 BuzzFeed News investigative report on Fabletics and its parent company (then JustFab, before being renamed TechStyle Fashion Group) turned up 1,400 Better Business Bureau complaints regarding deceptive advertising and unauthorized credit card charges. Although the company's Better Business Bureau accreditation was revoked that year, it has since been reinstated, according to Fabletics' sign up form.
"You always want to sort of address everyone's issues, that being said you can't always do that and I think any business knows that, especially when you're at the scope that we're at. We're unfortunately not always going to make everyone happy," Hudson told Fox Business earlier this year.
But Hudson has support. When she needs advice, she turns to friend and fellow entrepreneur Jessica Alba, as well as her stepfather Kurt Russell, she says.
Alba co-founded the Honest Company in 2011, and it is now reportedly valued at just under $1 billion. Hudson says they have both had relatively fast success and a big learning curve with their companies.
"It's nice to be able to talk to someone who sort of understands the ins and outs of being a part of a company that has grown," Hudson says.
As for her relationship with Russell, Hudson says he has always had high expectations for her in her endeavors.
"The truth is that those expectations he had somehow drove me to be a very ambitious person and it's not necessarily about financial success, as much as it is about finishing something," Hudson said. "Until the day you die, you always want to make your parents proud no matter where they are."
