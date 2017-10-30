How Kate Hudson turned her passion into a successful business bringing in millions

Customers can join the free Fabletics VIP Membership and for $49 a month, subscribe to receive a curated outfit — a top, sports bra and bottoms — based on an online quiz which determines their lifestyle and fashion preferences, as well as a discount on clothing on the website. Customers can return or exchange the outfit or choose to skip as many months as they would like. In addition to the e-commerce site, Fabletics has expanded its brick-and-mortar footprint this year to 22 stores.

The brand also features celebrity capsule collections with singer Demi Lovato and Olympic athlete Will Claye for FL2, the men's arm of the Fabletics service.

"When I started rapping about this idea, I got so passionate about it," Hudson told CNBC earlier this year. "There wasn't a great quality, affordable active-wear line. There were $250 yoga pants."

Similar companies were starting at the same time, such as Outdoor Voices which Tyler Haney founded out of college in 2013 and has attracted investors like Gwenyth Paltrow to raise a total of $22.5 million in funding.

But Hudson says she not only sought out to fill what she saw as a gap in the activewear world but also wanted to pursue her creative desires.

"I wanted to get into fashion, I'm a mom of two, movies take me away for much longer hours than I like as a single mama," she says. (Hudson's sons are 6 and 13.)

So she asked herself: "What can I do that can create a business for me where I can work and be creative, but be more present at home?" And "if there's something I want to be talking about that I'm really passionate about, what purpose behind it is important for me to get out there?"

That's when the idea for Fabletics came to her.

"For me, it's just healthy lifestyle and empowering women to feel good about themselves," she says.