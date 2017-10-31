Steve Jobs taught Guy Kawasaki this surprising lesson about intelligence

"I learned the very valuable lesson that when you're doing something wrong, when you're doing something sub-optimally," he says, "it's a sign of intelligence to change your mind."
Kawasaki says this mindset — being able to admit a mistake and change — can help you get ahead in your career. It shows bravery and a commitment to success, he says.
"When you figure out you're doing something wrong, don't try to bluff your way, don't try to perpetuate a mistake," says Kawasaki, who is now chief evangelist at free graphic-design site Canva.
"You'll actually do yourself a favor, probably the organization you work for, probably your boss, too, by changing your mind, by reversing — by fixing what's broken."
