Suze Orman says this mental shift is the key to saving money   

Former CNBC host and personal finance maven Suze Orman is known for doling out blunt financial advice. Stop wasting your money on things that make your life easier, for example, she says, and put more of your hard-earned dollars away for emergencies.

Unfortunately, saving money is easier said than done. Just because you know you should cut back on takeout and Ubers doesn't mean you will.

The key, says Orman, boils down to one mental shift: You have to find the same kind of pleasure you get from spending when you save.

Saving money should never feel like "a downer," she tells CNBC Make It. Rather, it should be satisfying. You should enjoy it.

Suze Orman speaking at the eMerge Americas conference in Miami on June 12, 2017.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Orman appreciates the smallest of savings "even to this day," she says, adding, "and I am a seriously wealthy woman."

She continues: "We get such joy when we go to the grocery store, and KT [Kathy Travis] comes out and she says, 'Look, because I have this coupon, we saved $2.50.' And we high five each other, because you should always get enjoyment out of it."

The question shouldn't be, "When can you start enjoying your money that you saved?" says Orman. "My question back to you is, 'When do you start enjoying the process of saving?' If you did that, you'll find you don't care about spending money anymore."

