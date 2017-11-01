Here’s how many Americans say they don't carry cash

Paper money might be losing its appeal. In a survey of more than 2,000 Americans, U.S. Bank found that people aren't carrying a lot of cash with them, and, when they do, they aren't spending much.

Overall, 50 percent of respondents said they carry cash with them less than half of the time they are out. When they do carry it, 76 percent say they keep less than $50 on hand and nearly half say they keep less than $20.

About 46 percent say they use cash less than eight days each month and 5 percent say they never use it.