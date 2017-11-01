Want to buy a home in New Zealand? Better act fast

New Zealand, a hot spot for millennial travelers, is also a vacation-home hub for the wealthy: Billionaires Peter Thiel and James Cameron recently bought estates there. "The list of rich businessmen capitalizing on island's natural beauty is long," reports Town & Country magazine. But that might be about to change.

Newly elected Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has pledged to pass new laws that will keep "anyone who isn't a citizen or a permanent resident from buying existing houses," The Wall Street Journal reports.

"We are determined to make it easier for Kiwis to buy their first home so we are stopping foreign speculators buying houses and driving up prices," Arden said in a statement. "Kiwis should not be outbid like this."

Net migration into the country, which increases competition for the limited supply of existing housing, hit record highs this year, reports the Guardian. From the beginning of 2017 through May 31, 72,000 migrants came into the country, versus 68,400 over the same period the year before. Chinese citizens accounted for the largest portion of the arrivals at 12 percent, while 10 percent each came from the U.K. and Australia.

The effect is that the country now has the most unaffordable housing in the world, according to Newshub, a local media company, which cites The Economist.