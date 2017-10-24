It’s less expensive for this family of 9 to travel year-round than stay home—here’s how

The Dennings are leading the life of their dreams, one that at first they worried was out of reach.

The family of nine travels full-time without a home base, GOBankingRates originally reported. Over the past ten years, they've visited 39 countries.

"I literally remember thinking, 'Is this even possible? Is it just a dream? Can it actually happen?'" Greg Denning, the husband and father, tells CNBC Make It.

By "interrogating" countless travelers, "voracious study" and a lot of "trial and error," Denning and his wife Rachel found that the answer was yes.

What's more, he says, they found that "it's actually significantly less expensive for our entire family to be traveling around the world than it is to be set up at home, with the mortgage and the cars and the insurance, etc."

Here's how they made it possible.