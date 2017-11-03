3 signs your boss is so mean you should actually quit

Second, figure out how if you can change the way you interact with your manager. Maybe having a quick check in where you discuss how to improve your workflow could clear the air. Or perhaps, you just need to try to avoid the person or learn how to speak up for yourself, Sutton says. Remember, if you ever feel in danger around your boss or fear you're being harassed, speak up and tell your HR contact.
Last, explore whether or not you might be able to move departments within your company, Sutton suggests.
"There's a lot of evidence that suggests," he says, "it's just as good to move to another part of the organization as it is to leave."
Look at your company's job postings and talk to your HR representative or a trusted contact at work, ideally someone who is superior to you and could help you make the transition. If you're not comfortable speaking about your boss in a critical way, say you're interested in working in a new area of the company or acquiring new skills.
If all these options fail, then start actively applying to other jobs on the nights and weekends. Go through your list of professional contacts and friends to see who you could reach out to about finding your next job. While you won't want to seem desperate, you could start networking with them and learning about their work and the company they work for.
But be sure to line up another gig before you quit, Suttons says. That way, you adhere to his top rule.
"Quit," he says, "but don't be stupid about it."
