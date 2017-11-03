3 signs your boss is so mean you should actually quit

There's a difference between having a boss you don't really like and having one that makes you want to quit. And in fact, a good amount of workers actually do quit their jobs because of their boss.

A 2015 Gallup survey of more than 7,000 people found that 50 percent had left a job to "get away from their manager."

"At any one time, 10 to 15 percent of us have a coworker, or actually usually a boss, that's bullying us," Stanford University professor and bestselling author Robert Sutton tells CNBC Make It.

But how do you know it's time to actually quit because of your manager?

Sutton, author of "The A-----e Survival Guide," recommends trying to improve your situation before quitting. However, he says, there are multiple warning signs that indicate it may not be worth staying.