59 percent of Americans consider this the lowest point in US history

In the report titled "Stress in America: The State of our Nation," 59 percent of the study's more than 3,400 participants said that current social divisiveness is a significant source of stress.

Additionally, common issues like healthcare, the economy, trust in government, hate crimes, conflicts with other countries and terrorists attacks are all making Americans fearful for the country's future.

About 22 percent consider unemployment and low wages to be major contributors to stress.

To help deal with their politically-charged anxiety, 51 percent of Americans say they have been inspired to volunteer more and support the issues they care about. Also, 59 percent say they have taken some form of action in the past year, be it signing a petition or boycotting a company in response to its political views.

Almost all adults surveyed say they follow the news regularly, and 56 percent say it makes them more stressed. Evans says that "it's time to make it a priority to be thoughtful about how often and what type of media we consume."

"The bottom line is that stress can have real health consequences," Evans tells TIME. "When stress becomes chronic or stress levels exceed a person's ability to cope, it is a concern."

The study found that 74 percent of people say they rely on someone for emotional support, while others say habits like exercising, prayer and meditation bring them peace.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: Here's the age when professionals tend to be the most stressed out