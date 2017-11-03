59 percent of Americans consider this the lowest point in US history

If the never-ending news cycle is stressing you out now more than ever, you're far from alone.
A survey released this week by the American Psychological Association found that 59 percent of Americans consider this the lowest point in U.S. history — even those who lived through World War II and the Vietnam War, the Cuban Missile Crisis and the September 11 attacks.
In fact, concern over "the future of our nation" is now the most common source of stress among Americans. Sixty-three percent report it as a huge source of stress — even more than work and money, at 62 percent and 61 percent, and violence and crime, at 51 percent.
"We're seeing significant stress transcending party lines," says APA CEO Arthur C. Evans, Jr. "The uncertainty and unpredictability tied to the future of our nation is affecting the health and well-being of many Americans in a way that feels unique to this period in recent history."