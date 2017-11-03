VISIT CNBC.COM

59 percent of Americans consider this the lowest point in US history

If the never-ending news cycle is stressing you out now more than ever, you're far from alone.

A survey released this week by the American Psychological Association found that 59 percent of Americans consider this the lowest point in U.S. history — even those who lived through World War II and the Vietnam War, the Cuban Missile Crisis and the September 11 attacks.

In fact, concern over "the future of our nation" is now the most common source of stress among Americans. Sixty-three percent report it as a huge source of stress — even more than work and money, at 62 percent and 61 percent, and violence and crime, at 51 percent.

"We're seeing significant stress transcending party lines," says APA CEO Arthur C. Evans, Jr. "The uncertainty and unpredictability tied to the future of our nation is affecting the health and well-being of many Americans in a way that feels unique to this period in recent history."

In the report titled "Stress in America: The State of our Nation," 59 percent of the study's more than 3,400 participants said that current social divisiveness is a significant source of stress.

Additionally, common issues like healthcare, the economy, trust in government, hate crimes, conflicts with other countries and terrorists attacks are all making Americans fearful for the country's future.

About 22 percent consider unemployment and low wages to be major contributors to stress.

To help deal with their politically-charged anxiety, 51 percent of Americans say they have been inspired to volunteer more and support the issues they care about. Also, 59 percent say they have taken some form of action in the past year, be it signing a petition or boycotting a company in response to its political views.

Almost all adults surveyed say they follow the news regularly, and 56 percent say it makes them more stressed. Evans says that "it's time to make it a priority to be thoughtful about how often and what type of media we consume."

"The bottom line is that stress can have real health consequences," Evans tells TIME. "When stress becomes chronic or stress levels exceed a person's ability to cope, it is a concern."

The study found that 74 percent of people say they rely on someone for emotional support, while others say habits like exercising, prayer and meditation bring them peace.

