2017 Stanford grads are trying to start a Warby Parker for kids

When Nathan Kondamuri, 22, and Sophia Edelstein, 23, graduated from Stanford University this past June, they didn't transition into your typical 9-to-5 job. Instead, they moved to New York City to launch what could be a Warby Parker for kids: Pair Eyewear.

Like Warby Parker, Pair offers an affordable alternative to traditional eyewear brands that you can easily purchase online. Unlike the well-established global brand, Pair targets kids and offers customizable frames.

The idea came to the entrepreneurs at Stanford, where they met their freshman year.

"About a year ago, Nathan started telling me about his glasses-wearing experience as a child," Edelstein tells CNBC Make It, "and that got us thinking about the children's eyewear space."