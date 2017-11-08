Here's the first thing you should do when you start a new job, says top financial advisor

Here's how to boost productivity while on your lunch break 12:23 PM ET Tue, 7 Feb 2017 | 01:03

Spooner, a Harvard University graduate and Boston Globe No. 1 best-selling author, has been working in the financial industry for many years. He was named one of 100 best financial advisors in America by financial-investment website Barron's.

In his book, he recalls a time when he worked in a big office in the financial district of his city. The new employees sat in the office's boardroom, he writes, and "almost all [were in their] late twenties to early thirties … and all anxious."

As a seasoned employee, Spooner occasionally stopped to chat and share knowledge with the newbies, and he found that they got a lot out of the interactions.

"[We talked about] how the money management business has changed over the years, what they should be paying attention to and how to plan their future in the business," he writes.

"No one tells them these things. They hear nothing about institutional memory, what makes [stock] markets move beyond daily news and how to really build a successful business and future."

Spooner realized that junior employees can usually benefit from talking with, and learning from the experiences of, vets like him.

Don't wait for a vet to approach you, though. Reach out. Seasoned employees can "give you a different appreciation and insight into your business and the industry it's in. It will be much more valuable to you than most of the orientation and the too-often colorless meetings you attend regularly," he writes.