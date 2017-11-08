Here's the first thing you should do when you start a new job, says top financial advisor

Whether you're fresh out of college or have been in the workforce for a while, starting a job can be difficult. Even if you're performing the same tasks, the workflow is often different. And if you're starting at a new company, the people you work with are probably different, too.
But there's one easy, important thing you can do to settle in and become efficient in your new role, writes John D. Spooner, author of "No One Ever Told Us That: Money And Life Lessons For Young Adults": Take an experienced employee out to eat.
"No matter what jobs you have or jobs you want, seek out the oldest people in your present company, or the people who have worked there the longest," Spooner writes in the book.
"Invite them to lunch. If they're still employed after long service, they must have something special to offer."