He made a jokey ad for his girlfriend's used '96 Honda Accord—now bids are flooding in

The effort might end up paying off financially too. The car is currently being auctioned off on eBay. As of Wednesday morning, its 66th and most recent bid is for $4,300, or almost three times what they would probably have gotten for it without a commercial.

And last week, during an auction that ended up being canceled by the site, bids got as high as $150,000.

"It started to take on a life of its own," Lanman says. "eBay called us to reassure us that, you know, they were monitoring it, they were aware of the story, they loved the video and they were actually removing fraudulent bids. So we were in this sort of weird state where, previously we were thinking, 'There's no way this is going to be real,' and then thinking, 'Wait, is this real?'"

That night, they got a follow-up call informing them that the auction had been canceled, apparently "by someone from the product department, who didn't know about the story, saw the listing and thought: 'There's no way a 1996 Honda Accord could go for $150,000,'" Lanman says.

Whether or not those outrageous bids were legitimate, Lanman and Hollenbeck were left with no choice but to start over. And Lanman hopes to see some authentic offers close to that size before the auction ends early Monday morning.

"That would be truly life-changing," he says. "In addition to having a wedding, as you know, building up that seed fund to put a down payment on a house is next to impossible."

But he is also just happy with the success of the video. He says the experience has reminded him that "it's easy to get caught up in sort of trying to perfect what an audience wants to watch, but ultimately when you get back to the core of what you find funny and what your friends find funny, and what makes you laugh and what makes you smile, that normally does the best."

