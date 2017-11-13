Top financial advisor shares his No. 1 piece of advice to be successful in any job

No matter whether you're a college student looking to break into the workforce or well-established but still looking toward the next step in your career, there's one universal piece of advice that can help you be successful, writes John D. Spooner in his book "No One Ever Told Us That: Money And Life Lessons For Young Adults": Be confident in yourself and your abilities.

Spooner, a Boston Globe No. 1 best-selling author, was named one of 100 best financial advisors in America by financial-investment website Barron's.

In his book, he recalls a time when a young, self-employed barber named Karyn displayed this type of self-assurance. She was hanging up a shingle in an up-and-coming college town. To get the word out about her services, she scoured the colleges' shops and restaurants, introducing herself to the owners, salespeople, wait staff and managers.

"'I'll give them my card and ask for theirs,'" Spooner recalls Karyn told him. "'Occasionally, I'll hang out near classrooms where freshmen go to lectures.

"'I'll pass out my cards to them and chat. I give people introductory haircuts to show them how good I am. Then, they're hoo­ked. They'll come into the shop and I've got [them] for years. Plus their friends.'"

It was this type of confidence and attitude that, according to Spooner, set Karyn apart from other stylists and helped her get ahead.