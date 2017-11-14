3 ways to decide if a company is a good fit—before you accept an offer

So you've begun looking for a new job.

A job change is an exciting move, and these are exciting times in which to do it. Far from the days when someone could expect 50 years and a gold watch from their first boss, changing jobs today is part of the culture. By some estimates most workers will have four different jobs by their early 30s alone.

Job hopping has become acceptable — expected even.

So you've got your stack of newly printed resumes (in multiple formats, of course). Tabs are open with every employment site under the sun and you skipped your own wedding to write personal cover letters to each and every human resource manager. Now what?

Now you start checking up on corporate reputations.

More than two-thirds of American workers say they won't work at a company that has a bad reputation, even if means continued unemployment. Corporate reputation and the culture that breeds it, together known as "the employer brand," have become such a critical part of the job search that it's begun bleeding over to the bottom line.