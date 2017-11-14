Howard Schultz on GOP tax plan: 'This is fool's gold'

The tax plan, which House Republicans unveiled earlier this month, calls for slashing the corporate income tax rate from 35 to 20 percent. Republicans say that cutting the corporate tax rate will help workers by increasing jobs and raising salaries.

Schultz, a self-proclaimed "life-long Democrat," sees it differently.

"Is that profit going to go back to the people who need it the most?" Schultz asked. "Is that going to help small businesses? Is that going to help half the country that doesn't have $400 in their bank account for a crisis? No."

"Corporate America does not need a corporate tax cut from 35 to 20 percent," he continued.

Some other business leaders agree. Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink have both said that the corporate rate may not have to be cut that deeply.

"We have a lot of businesses ... I don't think any of them are non-competitive in the world because of the corporate tax rate," Buffett told CNBC. Fink said that a corporate rate of 27 percent could suffice.

On the flip side, there are leaders like Jamie Dimon, the chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, who say that if tax reform does get passed, it'll create more jobs and boost salaries.

When Sorkin brought up Dimon's claims at the DealBook conference, Schultz responded: "He's a lot smarter than me, but I don't agree with him."

