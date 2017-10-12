Jamie Dimon: I will hire more workers if Trump's tax reform passes

Jamie Dimon: JPM will boost jobs and wages if corporate taxes are cut 1 Hour Ago | 01:30

If tax reform does get passed, the head of the largest U.S. bank expects the company will hire more workers.

Over time, JPMorgan Chase will be "boosting jobs and wages more than we otherwise would have" if corporate taxes are cut, the bank's chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said Thursday during a post-earnings release conference call with media.

"Had we done it right five years ago, we would have grown much faster," Dimon said.

JPMorgan said in its 2016 annual report that the company has more than 243,000 employees world wide, with more than 167,000 in the United States.