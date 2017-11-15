Steve Jobs: These are 2 essential ingredients for success

"If you don't love it, if you're not having fun doing it, you don't really love it, you're going to give up."

"If you really look at the ones that ended up, you know, being 'successful' in the eyes of society," said Jobs, "oftentimes, it's the ones [who] were successful [that] loved what they did so they could persevere, you know, when it got really tough.

"And the ones that didn't love it quit because they're sane, right? Who would want to put up with this stuff if you don't love it?" Jobs said of building a successful company.



It takes "a lot of hard work," said Jobs, so if you don't love what you're doing, "you're going to fail. So you've got to ... have passion."

For Jobs, the other component to building a successful business is your ability to attract and retain the best team members.

"You've got to be a really good talent scout because no matter how smart you are, you need a team of great people," said Jobs. "You've got to figure out how to size people up fairly quickly, make decisions without knowing people too well and hire them and see how you do and refine your intuition ... because you need great people around you," he said.