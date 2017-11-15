Steve Jobs: These are 2 essential ingredients for success

Steve Jobs is an entrepreneurial legend. He famously started Apple in a garage with co-founder Steve Wozniak in 1976 after dropping out of college. The tech company has a market capitalization of $870 billion.
Jobs, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2011 when he was 56 years old, was revered for his vision in making computer technology elegant and consumer friendly. His legacy includes the Mac computer, the iPod, iPhone and iPad. He was also infamously caustic and was forced out of the company he founded when he clashed with the management. He returned to the company in 1997 to once again lead the business he birthed.
According to Jobs, two things are required to build a successful company: passion and people. Jobs said so in an interview he did with Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates in 2007.