This $35 million Hamptons estate has a rooftop putting green and a subterranean basketball court

A 23,000-square-foot estate for sale in Southampton, N.Y., is the ultimate playground.
The brand-new mansion at 6 Olde Towne Lane is on the market for $34.95 million and is featured on an upcoming episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."
The fun begins from the moment you step through the front door, which is finished with the same paint that Ferrari uses on its sports cars.
"We actually went to Ferrari and bought their paint, and had the front door finished just like a Ferrari would be," says the mansion's developer, John Kean.
The ultra-luxe touches continue in the grand living room, which has a two-story fireplace made of rare silver-streaked marble.
In the dining room, a high-tech table with visible gears expands and contracts to fit additional guests.
"It's almost like a fine watch," says Kean. "You can watch all the components moving as you hit a button remotely."
The property has nine en-suite bedrooms. Upstairs, an opulent master suite includes a fur-filled sitting room heated by a $50,000 designer fireplace.
The Hamptons homestead features even more lavish surprises underground, including a subterranean basketball court, movie theater and bar.
"This is definitely a man cave on steroids," says Kean of the space.
Of course, there's plenty of fun to be had outside as well. The 4-acre property features a massive swimming pool, a sunken tennis court and a rooftop putting green.
To play like this in the Hamptons, interested buyers will first have to shell out for the mansion's eight-figure price tag.
But Kean is betting the property's amenities are exactly what Hamptons buyers are looking for: "It's sleek, it's sexy, it's young," says Kean. "It's what people want."
