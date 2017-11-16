VISIT CNBC.COM

The 12 most affordable states for the middle class

Here's how much you need to earn to be considered middle class in the biggest cities of the U.S.
The American middle class is shrinking. Although 70 percent of citizens consider themselves a part of this group, only about 50 percent qualify based on income, according to a 2015 report from Pew Research Center.

For those whose income hits that sweet spot — two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income, as defined by Pew — certain locations prove more advantageous than others for living comfortably and raising a family.

GOBankingRates found the most affordable places for middle class families by looking at three factors: income trends, including the change in median household income of middle class families between 1999 and 2014; higher education trends, including tuition costs and graduation rates; and housing trends, including mortgage and homeownership rates.

Below, check out 12 U.S. states where it's possible to thrive on a middle class salary:

12. Arkansas

Median household income for middle class families: $71,245
In-state tuition and fees: $8,250
Monthly mortgage payment: $754

Little Rock, Arkansas
CWells Photography | Flickr | Getty Images
Little Rock, Arkansas

11. Minnesota

Median household income for middle class families: $76,310
In-state tuition and fees: $10,950
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,097

Minneapolis, Minnesota
Education Images | Getty Images
Minneapolis, Minnesota

10. Missouri

Median household income for middle class families: $72,646
In-state tuition and fees: $8,630
Monthly mortgage payment: $794

"The Runner" in front of the Old Courthouse and Gateway Arch in St. Louis
Visions of America | Getty Images
"The Runner" in front of the Old Courthouse and Gateway Arch in St. Louis

9. Indiana

Median household income for middle class families: $71,352
In-state tuition and fees: $9,200
Monthly mortgage payment: $755

Indianapolis, Indiana
f11photo | Getty Images
Indianapolis, Indiana

8. Wyoming

Median household income for middle class families: $75,811
In-state tuition and fees: $5,060
Monthly mortgage payment: $1,087

Jackson Hole, Wyoming
WitGorski | Getty Images
Jackson Hole, Wyoming

7. Mississippi

Median household income for middle class families: $71,391
In-state tuition and fees: $7,410
Monthly mortgage payment: $812

549577507
Dosfotos /Design Pics/Getty Images

6. Oklahoma

Median household income for middle class families: $72,249
In-state tuition and fees: $8,030
Monthly mortgage payment: $825

Oklahoma City, OK.
Ray Hendley/Getty Images
Oklahoma City, OK.

5. North Dakota

Median household income for middle class families: $75,801
In-state tuition and fees: $7,880
Monthly mortgage payment: $817

Downtown Fargo, North Dakota.
Ben Harding/Getty Images
Downtown Fargo, North Dakota.

4. Nebraska

Median household income for middle class families: $74,432
In-state tuition and fees: $7,880
Monthly mortgage payment: $903

A host of innovation programs with state backing have given small businesses in Omaha a boost.
Andrew Reese | Getty Images
A host of innovation programs with state backing have given small businesses in Omaha a boost.

3. West Virginia

Median household income for middle class families: $70,838
In-state tuition and fees: $7,490
Monthly mortgage payment: $718

Charleston, West Virginia
Henryk Sadura | Getty Images
Charleston, West Virginia

2. South Dakota

Median household income for middle class families: $77,176
In-state tuition and fees: $8,140
Monthly mortgage payment: $981

People walk down historic Main St. in Deadwood, South Dakota.
John Elk III/Lonely Planet Images/Getty Images
People walk down historic Main St. in Deadwood, South Dakota.

1. Iowa

Median household income for middle class families: $75,953
In-state tuition and fees: $8,270
Monthly mortgage payment: $787

Downtown Cedar Rapids skyline with First Avenue Bridge and Cedar River in the foreground.
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Downtown Cedar Rapids skyline with First Avenue Bridge and Cedar River in the foreground.

