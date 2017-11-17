21-year-old NBA star earning $6 million a year has one $10,000 regret

Ben Simmons was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft.

The Australia native signed a three-year, $18.5 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, which puts his average annual salary at about $6.17 million. Plus, the basketball star signed a lucrative sneaker deal with Nike.

So Simmons' financial life changed in a big way once he started playing for the 76ers, which he recently discussed with Maverick Carter on an episode of "Kneading Dough."

When Carter asked about the purchase he regrets the most since becoming a millionaire overnight, Simmons didn't have to think for too long: "I had two Savannah cats. … It was a bad purchase."