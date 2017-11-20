This man was living on $200 a month when he sold a 'worthless' blanket for $1.5 million

Loren Krytzer walked into the California auction room broke and unemployed, surviving on disability checks. Seventy-seven seconds later, he walked out a millionaire — all thanks to a blanket.
"Everybody loves a rags to riches story," laughs Krytzer.
His life changed forever when he discovered that a forgotten old family heirloom, a Navajo blanket from the 1800s that had been sitting in his closet for seven years, was actually worth $1.5 million. And just in time, too. He had been scraping by, living in a shack on the edge of California's Liona Valley, and had lost a leg after a near-fatal car accident.
The sale of the blanket "gave me a new lease on life," Krytzer tells CNBC Make It. "It truly did."