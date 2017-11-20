This man was living on $200 a month when he sold a 'worthless' blanket for $1.5 million

"I never had money before, but OK, what do rich people have? When they have this money, what do they do?"

"The taxes on the house is half of what it is here," Krytzer explains. "I'm thinking if I can go there I can kind of keep what I have, buy another house ... and maybe try to get some kind of part-time job ... I'm just hoping that we can survive and keep going."

Survival, Krytzer admits with a smile, has gotten a bit easier since the auction, which he credits for saving his life.

"I firmly believe I'm here because years ago I turned my life around," he says. "The things I've been through, I tell people it's a strong faith and a strong mind. Without those things you're not going to make it."

Gallery owner Don Ellis confirmed to CNBC Make It that he went on to sell the Chantland blanket in 2016 to Charles and Valerie Diker for an amount greater than $1.8 million. While the Dikers previously announced a promised gift of their Native American art collection to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the couple declined to comment on whether the Chantland blanket would be a part of that collection. That is set to debut at the Met in October 2018.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: