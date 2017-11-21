10 states with the highest increase in well-paid jobs that don't require a college degree

There's no doubt that it's much harder to live a comfortable middle-class life without a college degree today than it was a few decades ago.

The number of well-paid, blue collar jobs that don't require a four-year degree has decreased. At the same time college prices have soared, with one year of public university costing an average of $9,650 at one at a private university, a whopping $24,930.

According to new research, however, there are still good job opportunities for people who can't afford to spend a fortune or go into debt getting a college degree.

There are some 30 million well-paid jobs that don't require a four-year degree, according to a new report by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. Several states in particular have added a significant number of "good jobs" that don't require a college degree.

The research team at Georgetown University defines a "good job" as one that pays an average of $55,000 per year, with a minimum of $35,000 for people under age 45 and $45,000 for people age 45 and older.

These jobs, which now make up about a quarter of all U.S. jobs, are increasingly in skilled services such as healthcare or leisure and hospitality, says Jeff Strohl, director of research at the center and co-author of the report. They are less concentrated in blue collar industries like manufacturing, transportation and construction.

According to the report's authors, this growth is likely to continue.

Here are the 10 states that saw the fastest growth in well-paid, non-college degree jobs in skilled services between 1991 and 2015: