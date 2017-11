"We wanted to create something that was different, not just a cocktail or a hamburger. It's all been done," says The Powder Room's John Arakaki.

The drink isn't enjoyed casually — it's meant to be savored. It takes the mixologist up to 40 minutes just to make it.

The creamy drink starts with a crystal goblet lined with Amedei Porcelina chocolate. The chocolate alone retails for $90 per pound.

Next, four scoops of English lavender and Tahitian vanilla organic ice cream, which costs $25 per pint and is made locally, are added to the shake.