VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Here's what it's like to stay on the lush Hawaiian island Larry Ellison bought for $300 million

Bill Gates got married on this private Hawaiian island
Bill Gates got married on this private Hawaiian island   

Larry Ellison doesn't just own a home in Hawaii — he owns an entire island.

After visiting the remote Hawaiian island of Lanai, the billionaire founder of Oracle loved the property so much that he decided to buy it in 2012. The $300 million splurge got him 98 percent of the island, which includes nearly 90,000 acres of land, a 3,200 person town and two Four Seasons resorts.

General manager Tom Reolens took CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" on a tour of the Four Seasons Resort Lanai. Here's what it's like to stay at Ellison's five-star slice of paradise.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Here, guests are treated like royalty. "You have this island to yourself," Reolens says. "You have all the activities one would wish to do right here."

Guests receive a dose of local culture as soon as they check in thanks to the multimillion-dollar Polynesian art collection that decorates the space.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

The penthouse suite features three plush bedrooms, a drop-down television, ocean views and handmade parchment wall coverings. At $21,000 a night, it's the most expensive hotel suite in all of Hawaii, "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" reports.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Outside, koi ponds and a botanical garden of native plants add whimsy and beauty to the already lush landscape.

Waterfalls and secluded dipping pools are spread throughout the outdoor space, carefully arranged to provide privacy and make each guest feel like the only one at the resort.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Activities abound as well. The on-site golf course was designed by former professional golfer Jack Nicklaus and features ocean views from every hole. Billionaire Bill Gates loved playing the course so much, he got married at the 17th hole.

Hotels and Resorts

Adventurous types can head to the horse stable to sign up for a guided trail ride led by an island native.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Ellison's personal favorite activity takes places high above the island however: sightseeing by plane. For an extra $1,600 fee, guests can take flying lessons and soak in their surroundings from the sky.

Four Seasons Resort on Lanai, Hawaii.
Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
Four Seasons Resort on Lanai, Hawaii.

Watch new episodes of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" Thursdays at 10P/ET.

Don't miss: You can own this Ferrari go-kart for $30,000

Live like Agent 007 in this $30 million LA home
Take a look inside this $29.5 million mansion with a private nightclub and doors that open by fingerprint   

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...