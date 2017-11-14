Here's what it's like to stay on the lush Hawaiian island Larry Ellison bought for $300 million

Larry Ellison doesn't just own a home in Hawaii — he owns an entire island.

After visiting the remote Hawaiian island of Lanai, the billionaire founder of Oracle loved the property so much that he decided to buy it in 2012. The $300 million splurge got him 98 percent of the island, which includes nearly 90,000 acres of land, a 3,200 person town and two Four Seasons resorts.

General manager Tom Reolens took CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" on a tour of the Four Seasons Resort Lanai. Here's what it's like to stay at Ellison's five-star slice of paradise.