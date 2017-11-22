VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

More than a quarter of professionals under 40 lie on their resume—here's why

175137759
Hero Images/Getty Images

Hiring managers often rely on resumes to figure out whether or not applicants are qualified for a job. But, according to a recent report from online learning platform Udemy, what's outlined on a candidate's resume may not exactly match their skills.

As a result of a changing job market, and worries about the future, Udemy found that a significant number of workers feel more inclined to lie about their skills in order to get hired, particularly young people.

"Only 7 percent of people over 40 quoted they were lying about their credentials. For people under 40 it went up to 26 percent," Udemy's head of learning and development, Shelley Osborne, tells CNBC Make It.

"The nature of jobs is quickly changing with automation, globalization, government policies, and other factors, making it impossible for anyone to predict which skills a job will require in the future," Udemy CEO Kevin Johnson said in a news release.

Here are the most creative resumes we've ever seen
Here are the most creative resumes we've ever seen   

She links the falsification of qualifications to many people feeling like they don't have the right knowledge or training. Among the more than 1,000 U.S. workers surveyed, 79 percent feel there is a skills shortage in the workplace due to a changing job market.

Looking more closely at how different generations are impacted by these changes, the report found that 43 percent of millennials feel personally affected by the skills gap, compared to 38 percent of generation X and 23 percent of baby boomers.

Osborne says growing discussions around the impact of artificial intelligence may be why young people feel more affected. After all, they will occupy the majority of jobs in the future.

To keep up, she says, more professionals are focusing on how they can get their foot in the door now and learn the necessary skills later.

The best fonts to use on your resume
These are the best fonts to use on your resume, according to designers   

"My suspicion is that people lie on their resume because they want to get in the door, get that job and then show up," says Osborne. "They know they can re-skill and learn new things on the job and they know they can use their resume as their entry point."

According to MarketWatch, close to 15 million new jobs will be created in the U.S. thanks to automation and artificial intelligence. However, that doesn't come close to replacing the 25 million jobs that are predicted to be eliminated by 2027 because of technology.

To ensure that you aren't left out of the job market, Osborne doesn't recommend deception. In fact, some 52 percent of hiring managers have scrapped a candidate after learning he or she lied about previous work experience, according to a LinkedIn survey. Jobs site Careerbuilder also lists lying as one of 10 resume mistakes you should avoid.

Instead, Osborne says, "people need to develop this mentality and growth mindset where they are always learning, picking up new skills and adapting, because in five years some roles will be obsolete."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: The best and worst things to include on your resume when trying to land a new job

Your resume should highlight this one key trait
Your resume should highlight this one key trait   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...