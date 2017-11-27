Understanding the "ins and outs" of social media is essential now for businesses to thrive online.

And for British fashion and beauty guru Trinny Woodall, social media has proven key to promoting her profile and her company's portfolio.

"Trinny London," a business that she launched in October that offers its customers a stackable, versatile makeup range, already has thousands of followers on various social media platforms. Woodall herself has more than 320,000 people following both her Instagram and Facebook accounts, providing a boost to her brand on an international scale.

However, if it wasn't for an exchange she had with a venture capitalist (VC) a few years ago, the 53-year-old may have paid scant attention to her social media presence.

"Two-and-a-half years ago on a Skype call, I'm trying to raise money and there's a Silicon Valley VC there. Name and shame: Danny Rimer (from) Index Ventures," Woodall told CNBC's "Life Hacks Live" when asked to name an obstacle she had faced that made her grow.

The Trinny London founder said she wanted to "create the best image" of herself and her brand, to underline what her company could offer.

"So, I decorated the back of my wall, I put on extra makeup, I wore a shiny shirt — and there he was in jeans, t-shirt and flip-flops, with his phone in his hand," she said.