VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

Meghan Markle's surprising former side hustle could be useful at her royal wedding

98628473

After dating for over a year, Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are officially engaged. The news was confirmed in a statement released by Clarence House Monday that quieted speculation about the couple's status.

To many, Markle is known for her role as paralegal Rachel Zane on the popular USA Network series "Suits." But to some, she's also known as a talented calligrapher.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping earlier this year, the Northwestern University graduate talked about how calligraphy paid the bills while she pursued acting.

"I used to be a calligrapher for weddings and events – that was my side job while I was auditioning," she said. "I think handwritten notes are a lost art form. When I booked my first [TV] pilot, my dad wrote me a letter that I still have. The idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special."

Clodagh Kilcoyne | Getty Images

Markle's former side hustle could come in handy for her upcoming nuptials. In fact, in 2013 the actress told Esquire that she used her calligraphy skills to write singer Robin Thicke and actress Paula Patton's wedding invites. She also used her skills to freelance for luxury brands.

"I used to do it for Dolce & Gabbana's celebrity correspondence over the holidays," she said. "I would sit there with a little white tube sock on my hand so no hand oils got on the card, trying to pay my bills while auditioning. I'm glad that in the land of no one seeming to appreciate a handwritten note anymore that I can try to keep that alive."

As a soon-to-be resident of Kensington Palace, Markle no longer has to worry about using her calligraphy skills to make ends meet.

In an interview with BBC, Prince Harry said he proposed to the 36-year-old earlier this month while the couple was roasting chicken.

"It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet, and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee," Markle said.

The two met for the first time in London in July 2016 through a mutual friend. They were spotted for the first time together last September at the Invictus Games with Markle's mother, reports Time. In a Vanity Fair cover story this October, Markle confirmed her relationship with Prince Harry saying, "We're in love."

"I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: Apply to be Kate Middleton's new secretary or one of these 6 cool, unusual jobs

Britain's Prince Harry to marry US actress Meghan Markle
Britain's Prince Harry to marry US actress Meghan Markle   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...