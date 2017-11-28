Meghan Markle's surprising former side hustle could be useful at her royal wedding

After dating for over a year, Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are officially engaged. The news was confirmed in a statement released by Clarence House Monday that quieted speculation about the couple's status.
To many, Markle is known for her role as paralegal Rachel Zane on the popular USA Network series "Suits." But to some, she's also known as a talented calligrapher.
In an interview with Good Housekeeping earlier this year, the Northwestern University graduate talked about how calligraphy paid the bills while she pursued acting.
"I used to be a calligrapher for weddings and events – that was my side job while I was auditioning," she said. "I think handwritten notes are a lost art form. When I booked my first [TV] pilot, my dad wrote me a letter that I still have. The idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special."