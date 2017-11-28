Spending less over the holidays boils down to one key mindset shift

Black Friday was, once again, one of the biggest spending days of the year. Shoppers spent $1 million per minute at the peak of the holiday.

The spending frenzy continued on Cyber Monday and will likely continue to some extent throughout the rest of the holiday season. After all, stores are carefully designed to trick you into overspending.

While you can score big deals around the holidays, one of the biggest mistakes consumers make is buying things they don't need just because they're on sale. As "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary tells CNBC Make It, "If you're spending money on something you wouldn't have bought otherwise just because it has a '50 [percent] off' sticker on it, you're still throwing away your hard-earned dollars."