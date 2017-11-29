Here’s how much more expensive it is for you to go to college than it was for your parents

Everyday life is far more expensive today than it was even 20 years ago. The rise in prices can't be attributed to inflation, either.

In 1940, the median home value in the U.S. was $2,938. By 2000, it had risen to $119,600 and today it's just over $200,000. Even adjusted for inflation, the median home price in 1940 would only have been $30,600 in 2000 dollars.

Home prices aren't the only skyrocketing expense for today's young people. Education costs have risen at an alarming rate as well. College Board's "Trends in College Pricing 2017" report examines changes in tuition rates over time, showing how much more the class of 2018 is expected to pay than their parents did.

It's a lot.