10 companies with awesome benefits hiring now

An exterior view of the Starbucks Center, headquarters for the international coffee and coffeehouse chain in Seattle, WA.
Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images
An exterior view of the Starbucks Center, headquarters for the international coffee and coffeehouse chain in Seattle, WA.

What's the secret to having great employees? It's a no-brainer: a company whose employees are happy and healthy are better, more productive workers. One of the most significant ways a company can achieve this is through their benefits options. Offering healthcare, vacation days and retirement plans, as well as giving employees the option to work from home, easy access to fitness centers and healthy food and "volunteer time off" are all ways that companies attract the best talent, and keep them happy in their positions.

Here are 10 companies that truly value the health and happiness of their employees — and prove it by offering awesome benefits packages. And best of all, they're hiring!

1. Uline

Company Rating: 3.7

Benefits: When it comes to company benefits, Uline has practically written the guide. Their corporate office is stocked with a salon, a 24-hour fitness center (which has two full-time personal trainers, locker rooms with a sauna, showers and towel service), walking trails, ponds, a mother's room for women nursing and, if that's not enough, a café that serves breakfast, lunch and take-home dinners. In addition, Uline offers tuition assistance for employees, and its own professional development program called "Uline University" which offers courses on everything from Microsoft Excel to time management training. They also further employee development through young professional networking events and a monthly lunch seminar to learn about new topics. And last but not least, through Uline's employee referral program, if a referral gets hired, the employee who referred them gets $1,000.

2. Digital Air Strike

Company Rating: 3.7

Benefits: This consumer engagement company puts its employees first, with two weeks of time off in the first year of employment (and it gradually scales up), Friday half days in the summer and paid holidays. "From holidays to medical/vision/dental DAS is very generous. They have more perks than I can probably remember off the top of my head," says a current employee. In addition, not only does the company offer health insurance, but also vision and dental insurance as well as mental health support.

3. Kohl's

Company Rating: 3.4

Benefits: The most talked-about benefit at Kohl's is the famous employee discount, which hovers at 15 percent for most of the year, but can be maximized with coupons, like the "family and friends" discount. In addition, on a few days throughout the year, the employee discount rises to 35 percent, as well as holiday discounts. But that's not all — this retail giant offers health, dental, vision, disability and life insurance, not to mention 401(k) matching up to a certain amount for eligible employees. Kohl's also offers tuition assistance, mobile phone discounts and legal assistance for eligible employees, to name a few other perks.

4. TaxSlayer

Company Rating: 4.2

Benefits: On top of a generous medical, dental and vision insurance package, as well as life insurance and short- and long-term disability coverage, TaxSlayer also values education, and shows it in their benefits package. Not only do they offer education assistance and tuition reimbursement, they also offer a company-funded college fund for employees' children. TaxSlayer also offers discounted gym memberships and business discounts in the area.

5. Starbucks

Company Rating: 3.8

Benefits: Many Starbucks employees will rave to you about the benefits: "The benefits are out of sight. I was offered Starbucks stock after my first year, as well as 401k through Fidelity, and a superb Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance plan. You can cover your whole family with that plan, and it can include domestic partners… There's also an Employee Assistance Hotline which you can call if you're having issues in your personal life," says one former barista. In addition, Starbucks offers a retirement plan, an employee stock purchase plan and flexible work hours, among other unique benefits. Another cool perk? Starbucks will pay for your tuition to Arizona State University online.

6. Sanofi

Company Rating: 3.6

Benefits: You'd be hard-pressed to find a more thorough benefits offering than the one that Sanofi provides. In addition to 14 paid holidays and three personal days, the French pharmaceutical company provides three weeks of vacation after employees' first year of service, and four weeks after five years. In addition, Sanofi offers 401(k) matching, flexible spending accounts and a comprehensive medical package. And if all of that wasn't enough, Sanofi offers everything from adoption assistance to flexible work hours to tuition reimbursements.

7. Panda Express

Company Rating: 3.5

Benefits: "Panda Express has all the benefits that you can ask for. Vacation time, 401K, Health Insurance, etc." says one former employee. The Panda Restaurant group will match 401(k) contributions up to four percent, as well as 80 percent of insurance premiums and 50 percent for qualified dependents. Panda Express also offers tuition assistance, with up to 60 percent of tuition coverage, for a maximum of $2,000 per year.

8. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Company Rating: 3.4

Benefits: On top of a generous benefits package, eligible employees of the VA have the option to work from home on a regular or ad-hoc basis. In addition, employees are part of the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS), under which they are eligible for monthly retirement benefits after just 5 years of Federal service.

9. TransUnion

Company Rating: 3.7

Benefits: Life at TransUnion is pretty cushy. On top of the retirement contributions, employee stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance and paid time off, there's also a gym with fitness classes and a trainer, paid volunteer time off, charitable matching and even walking and biking workstations.

10. Glassdoor

Company Rating: 4.0

Benefits: You guessed it — from all the research that Glassdoor has done on other companies, the company has learned to construct an excellent benefits package for its own employees. Benefits vary by office, but some of the perks that Glassdoor offers include commuting stipends, an on-site gym at its Mill Valley headquarters, the ability to work from home from time to time and — get this — unlimited vacation time for salaried employees. Along will all those perks, Glassdoor offers options for an HMO, a PPO and an HSA, and they'll pay 100 percent of employees' premiums and 90 percent of dependents'. On top of that, the health coverage starts on the first day of employment.

