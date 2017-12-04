8 great holiday gifts under $100

Some of the best gifts to give are those that the recipients would love but might not buy themselves. Here are eight gifts that are cool, quirky and have a little touch of luxury, all for under $100.
Perfect to memorialize a special day from 2017 or just as a personalized gift for your favorite news junkie. Turn the New York Times' front page into a fun color or black-and-what puzzle. Pick any date from Sept. 18, 1951 to the present.
This floating Bluetooth speaker rotates above a magnetic base for 360-degree sound. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to five hours of playtime.
Called "world's most comfortable shoes" Allbirds are a favorite in Silicon Valley, and stars like Mindy Kaling have been spotted sporting them. The brand got its start on Kickstarter, and the now super popular footwear's merino wool fabric minimizes odor, regulates temperature and excess moisture and can be thrown in the washing machine for easy cleaning.
For the martini lover on your list, Brooklyn-based W&P's cocktail kit was lovingly created by designer/foodies to include a stainless steel strainer, shaker and jigger, as well as an ice cube tray. Just add booze and a twist.
For anyone who's a fan of fresh coffee, this travel mug lets you brew on the go. Filters provide a grit-free cup of joe and insulation keeps it piping hot.
Everyone from would-be entrepreneurs to creative types has ideas to jot down. (Richard Branson loves to make his lists!) So why not make the experience special with a luxury journal they might not buy themselves.
Does someone on your list dream of quitting their desk job to travel the world? Give them a little inspiration with Martijn Doolaard's photographic telling of his year spent biking across Europe and Asia. There are also tips for anyone who wants to hit the road themselves.
Liquor is an evergreen gift during the holiday season, but this year give it with a twist: This handmade pen is made with "resin tinted and textured with hand-ground malted barley from a Tennessee distillery," according to Uncommon Goods. It also comes in a maple gift box. tinted and textured with malted barley from a Tennessee distillery.
