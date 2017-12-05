Admit it: You've probably made some mistakes with your money over the past year. In fact, you might have some big financial regrets. If you do, though, you're not alone.
GOBankingRates surveyed more than 5,000 adults across the U.S. to find out what money mistakes are weighing most on their conscience. We asked, "Of the following, which has been your biggest financial regret in 2017?"
Respondents could choose one of these seven answers:
- Falling into debt
- Living above my means
- Not investing in the stock market
- Not saving enough money
- Paying for college
- Spending money on non-essentials
- Other
Keep reading to discover the biggest money mistakes people make that they now regret.