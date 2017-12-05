The survey found that older Americans are more likely to regret not saving enough money. Among adults 45 and older, 38 percent said this is their top financial regret.

Although GOBankingRates' Retirement Savings survey found that older adults are more likely than younger adults to have money in savings, the fact that they're closer to retirement age or already in retirement might have them regretting that they haven't done more to build their nest eggs. In fact, they might fear never being able to retire.

This survey also found that the older you get, the more likely you are to think you've spent too much on non-essentials:

22 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds regret spending on non-essentials.

23 percent of 25 to 54-year-olds have this regret.

25 percent of 55 to 64-year-olds have this regret.

29 percent of adults 65 and older regret spending on non-essentials.

Older Americans also are more likely than younger adults to regret not investing in the stock market. Adults ages 65 and older had the highest percentage of respondents choosing this as their top regret — 14 percent — followed by 13 percent of adults ages 55 to 64.

Although a separate GOBankingRates' 2017 Debt survey found that older Gen Xers are deeper in debt than other age groups, this survey found that millennials and young Gen Xers are more likely to regret falling into debt. Adults 25 to 34 years old and 35 to 44 years old had the highest percentage of respondents — about 14 percent — who named this as their top regret.