After decades out of the spotlight, the watch reemerged in October 2017 at Phillips' inaugural watch auction in New York City. After 12 minutes of bidding, the storied timepiece went to an anonymous telephone bidder.

The nearly $18 million that it raked in will benefit The Nell Newman Foundation, a charity group run by Paul's daughter Nell.

"This was always in Paul Newman's spirit," says Bacs. "Support charity, support those in need."

Watch episodes of "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" on demand on CNBC.

Don't miss: This $2.6 million sports car is one of the fastest on the planet—and Floyd Mayweather once owned it