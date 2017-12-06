"Everyone who seems formidable ... started out putting on their pants the same way you do in the morning."

The biggest lesson he had to learn when he arrived? Everyone, even the biggest names in tech, are all normal people when they get started as entrepreneurs, he says, speaking to ReCode executive editor Kara Swisher on her podcast, Recode Decode.

"The day-to-day emotional roller coaster ride is intense. But the thing you need to realize, if you are listening to this and you are outside of Silicon Valley and it all looks hard and unapproachable, is that it is very gradual. And everyone starts out with very, very humble beginnings.

"One of the most important things for me, coming into Silicon Valley, was meeting some of these folks that I thought were titans of the world and thinking to myself, 'You know, you are not that great,' and then realizing that I could do it too," says Gross.

"You need to realize that everything is very gradual and everyone who seems formidable ... started out putting on their pants the same way you do in the morning."