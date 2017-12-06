Daniel Gross grew up in Jerusalem, Israel, and was accepted to the "Harvard" of Silicon Valley, the start-up incubator Y Combinator, when he was 18 in 2010. As part of the program, he had three months to get a company ready to pitch to high-profile investors during a demo day. For a number of reasons, 48 hours before demo day, he found himself without a company to present.
The Hail Mary business he came up with in those two days went on to raise venture capital and sell to Apple reportedly for over $40 million. He was 23 at the time. He worked for Apple for a few years and now, at 26, Gross is a partner at Y Combinator. He's taken Silicon Valley by storm.