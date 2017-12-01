This is the No. 1 question Tony Robbins gets asked (and how he answers it)

"The question I get asked, that I have been asked the most in my entire life since I started when I was 17 was, 'Do you ever have down days? Do you ever just wake up in the morning and feel like hell? Do you ever just sit around and watch T.V. or each Cheetos and watch porn?' And I say, 'I do some of those things,'" says Robbins.

He does have tough times, he says, "But I really don't have tough days."

That's because he is comfortable with who he is and what he has done with his life — so far — and because he has learned how to keep perspective.

"Last night, I was flying, I was in my plane, Global Express, and we lost an engine and the stewardess came in and said, 'We've got to buckle up. We've got to make an immediate emergency landing in the mountains of Arizona.' And I didn't have any regrets," Robbins tells Make It in September.