This is the No. 1 question Tony Robbins gets asked (and how he answers it)

Robbins grew up in an abusive household — he has recounted being chased by his knife-wielding mother to CNBC — and in his early days worked as a night janitor. Today, the entrepreneur runs an empire of more than 30 businesses set to do over $6 billion in revenue in 2017, he says. He has been nicknamed the "CEO whisperer" for his ability to help leaders grow their businesses.
In addition to feeling at peace in his own skin, Robbins has enough perspective to know that problems are part of the journey.
"There's not there's not much for me at this stage that gets me too upset — at this stage I've buried three fathers and a mother; I've been told I had a tumor in my brain; I've been through some crazy stuff. And when you get through that, A. You realize how strong you really are; B. You find out who your real friends are because when things are tough you can see your real friends; and C. It almost builds an immunity to other problems," Robbins tells CNBC.
Running dozens of businesses, he has become comfortable with things going wrong.
"With 33 companies, I've got 1,200 employees, you know, all I have got to do is pull out my phone and — what are the chances that somebody is messing something up somewhere? But it's not an upset for me anymore because it's just part of the process and I love it."
