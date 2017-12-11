7 perfect stocking-stuffers under $25

When it comes to presents, bigger isn't always better. Sometimes the small, distinctive, perfectly appropriate stocking stuffer is the gift that actually stays with you after the holiday season.
Here are seven creative ways to show someone not just that you can get them a present but that you really get them.
Price: $9.69
Show friends and family you get them and love their quirks with an enamel pin chosen to precisely fit their personality.
Price: $24.85
The solar system is sweet! The handmade edible art comes with the Sun, Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto.
Price: $8
Perfect for the hipsters on your list or anyone who likes to have hot sauce in their bag. Just fill it and go.
Price: $12.95
Apple's accessories too minimalist for your loved one's taste? Sativa Turner's characters are custom-designed to transform your iPhone or iPod's adapter, USB chord and ear phones. Four characters per set.
Price: $7
Spend some time off-line with this retro-style trivia game, perfect for foodies and sports nuts.
Price: $24.99
Useful for fidgeting away some of that holiday anxiety, with lavender scent for extra stress relief.
Price: $5.99
This antibacterial cloth square sticks to the back of your phone for easy access. It cleans and sanitizes screens and can be washed with soap and water for re-use.
