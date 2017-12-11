If you invested $1,000 in Starbucks 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now

Financial website How Much looked at some of America's most popular stocks in 2007 to find out how much a $1,000 investment in each would be worth now. Turns out, coffee was a good bet: An investment of $1,000 in Starbucks in 2007 would be worth $4,687 as of October 31 this year, or more than four times as much.

Of the companies it examined, Starbucks's performance fell short of only Apple, Amazon and the big winner, Netflix. An initial $1,000 investment in Netflix grew to a whopping $51,966 over that time period, according to How Much.

In the graphic below, the blue dots are equivalent to a $1,000 initial investment, and the pink dots equal the investment's current total value.

"The larger the pink circle, the more your investment is worth," How Much notes. "If the pink fits inside the blue, then you lost money. The [graphic] assumes that you took any dividend paid out in cash and did not reinvest into the company by buying more stock."