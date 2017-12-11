28-year-old who paid off $38,000 in 7 months: Here's how to get out of debt quickly

After graduating with two undergrad degrees and a Master's in finance, Michelle Schroeder-Gardner had accumulated $38,000 worth of student loan debt.

She managed to climb out of the red in just seven months, thanks largely to one key strategy: She focused on making more money.

"The biggest reason for why I was able to pay off my student loans is because I earned as much money as I could outside of my day job," writes Schroeder-Gardner, who was making $50,000 a year as a financial analyst at the time. "I mystery shopped and got paid to take surveys, but the biggest thing I did was I made an income through my blog."

While it took six months to make her first $100 from "Making Sense of Cents," today her site regularly earns her over $100,000 a month. She now blogs and travels full-time with her husband Wes.