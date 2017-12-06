4 money-saving strategies from spouses who bank 85% of their income

In 2013, after paying off her student loans, Michelle Schroeder-Gardner and her husband Wes quit their day jobs to blog and travel full-time.

At the time, their site was generating about $10,000 a month. Today, it regularly earns them over $100,000 a month.

Despite their financial success, the two still live modestly, choosing to save and invest about 85 percent of their income.

"We are more frugal and saving more money than ever," Schroeder-Gardner writes on "Making Sense of Cents." Here are four of their top money-saving strategies: