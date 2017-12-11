Why Bill Gates says he sees himself in comedian Eddie Izzard

As billionaires go, Bill Gates seems remarkably normal. He does not seem to have expensive obsessions or dramatic tastes and despite being one of the richest people on earth, he attempts to lead an average life.

Yet in a blog post, Gates writes that he sees himself in one of the most flamboyant and colorful comedians working today: Eddie Izzard.



"I've recently discovered that I have a lot in common with a funny, dyslexic, transgender actor, comedian, escape artist, unicyclist, ultra-marathoner and pilot from Great Britain," he writes. "Except all of the above."

At first glance, it may not seem like the tech mogul would have much in common with the critically acclaimed comedian, who has been known to wear bright lipstick, painted fingernails and high heels. But after reading Izzard's autobiography "Believe Me," Gates found that he and Izzard are two of a kind.