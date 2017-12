Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg are locked in a space race — just last week Muilenburg told CNBC that Boeing will beat Elon Musk's SpaceX to Mars. Musk took to Twitter with his response: "Do it."

Yesterday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos fired his own figurative warning shot. He shared a video to Twitter of of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket as it successfully completed its first flight with the newest generation of its passenger unit, the Crew Capsule 2.0.