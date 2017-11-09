Uber's new CEO says we can expect flying cars in 5 years

"We're building the network, we've got incredible systems, etc. We're working with folks who are going to build skyports, etc. We're negotiating air rights," said Khosrowshahi. "Then we want to work with all of the manufacturers in order to develop these cars."

Technically, these "flying cars" are categorized as "vertical takeoff and landing aircraft," or VTOL aircraft. According to Uber's website, "The closest equivalent technology in use today is the helicopter, but helicopters are too noisy, inefficient, polluting and expensive for mass-scale use. VTOL aircraft will make use of electric propulsion so they have zero operational emissions and will likely be quiet enough to operate in cities without disturbing the neighbors."

Khosrowshahi is optimistic that through collaboration, Uber will be able to get this project off the ground on time.

"You can have a ride, too, with a push of a button," he said, pointing to Sorkin. "It's going to be awesome."

Don't miss: